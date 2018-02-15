KOTTAYAM: Making the CPI’s stance clear on the alleged move to induct the Kerala Congress (M) into the LDF, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said it was difficult for his party to continue in the LDF and work together with the KC (M). Inaugurating the delegates meeting held as part of the CPI Kottayam district conference in Karukachal on Wednesday, Kanam said in a warning tone, the CPM could decide on the future course.

Interestingly, Kanam clarified the CPI stance referencing the words of late Chief Minister and veteran CPM leader E K Nayanar on K M Mani, without naming the latter. “Nayanar said in the Assembly that the person who left the previous night after giving assurance to meet the following day was seen rising up from a different bed. He cannot be trusted. We would like to accept these words of Nayanar,” Kanam said.

According to him, inducting the KC (M) into the LDF would weaken the latter’s stance on corruption. “The LDF should stand for the welfare of the people. It had persisted only with the things it can cope up with. That is how the party has waged war against corruption. The LDF doesn’t need to add the party of a person accused of corruption,” he said.​

He said there is no crisis presently within the party. “The LDF does not need the help of mediators to build a coalition to fight against communal forces at the national level. There were assumptions that P J Joseph received votes from the CPI and the CPM while he was in the party, but no votes were received in return from the Joseph group. No one should forget this,” he said.

“People trust the CPI. We wanted to strengthen the left base which was the reason behind our decision to sever ties with the right-wing coalition to form the LDF in 1980. At the same time, critics should remember the CPM could only roam around the Secretariat between 1969 and 1980 without getting a chance to enter. I say to my CPM colleagues they should not think the LDF can be strengthened by weakening the CPI,” he said.

According to him, making the CPI a weakened party has been the intentional motive of some people.

He said the LDF should put an effort into resisting the Sangh Parivar and the BJP. “Both the CPM and the CPI had realised this fact. When both parties were unable to identify their common enemy, the LDF party took a hit,” he said Making a call for united efforts to boost the functioning of the LDF, he said, the CPI and the CPM should move ahead together to solve the issues of the people. He also said if secularism can be strengthened in the nation, communalism against minorities and majorities can be prevented.