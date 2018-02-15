KOCHI: The Kerala Private Hospital Association (KPHA) has opposed the statewide strike called by the United Nurses Association (UNA) on Thursday and warned of disciplinary action against nurses participating in the stir. KPHA authorities also submitted a letter to Health Minister K K Shylaja and to all District Medical Officers (DMO), seeking immediate intervention in the matter.

“Labour law mandates 14-day prior notice be given before employees go on strike. We were given notice only two days before. This will severely affect the functioning of the hospital,” KPHA president Dr Muhammed Rasheed told reporters on Wednesday.He said the strike was called to condemn the police action on nurses protesting on the NH against the ongoing conflict in KVM Hospital, Cherthala. “What can we do in it? Calling a strike on that pretext is entirely unjustifiable,” Rasheed said.

“The strike in KVM Hospital was started against the non-appointment of trainees as regular staff. But rules say once the training period is over, nurses are obliged to leave with experience certificate,” he said.

KPHA members who accompanied Rasheed also expressed concern over the condition of patients, especially those admitted to ICUs and emergency units, who will suffer the most from the strike.