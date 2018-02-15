KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is planning to organise a special Idea Day event to shortlist college students’ startups and business ideas for providing innovation funds which will scale up and turn the ideas into startups.“Through the exclusive Idea Day for college students, the mission aims to give a push to the startup momentum among college students. Like the usual Idea Day, the mission will grant funds to selected startups,” said Saji Gopinath KSUM CEO.

The mission will mentor the ideas and startup. Through proper guidance from experts, selected innovative ideas will be developed into prototypes. The mission will help these startups scale up and accelerate the prototypes and find another round of funding. The success of many startups from the state has created a startup-friendly ecosystem on campuses.

The Innovation Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDCs) run by the KSUM, which act as a nodal point for pooling in innovative ideas from colleges, also cultivate entrepreneurial dreams among students. There are over a 200 IEDCs functioning in colleges across the state and they have accommodated around 10,000 engineering students. Besides the startups in these IEDCs, ideas on new startups can be submitted exclusively for the Idea Day.