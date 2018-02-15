KOCHI: There was no need for a CBI probe into the ‘larger conspiracy’ leading to the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T P Chandrasekharan, the state government informed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday. In an affidavit, the government said a criminal case was registered in 2014 on the complaint of K K Rema, Chandrasekharan’s wife. The government had issued a notification in 2014 to entrust the investigation with the CBI.

However, the Centre had informed the state government they were unable to take up the investigation as the CBI felt the state police can investigate any conspiracy in the forms of further investigation of the main case. The deposition of all the witnesses had been completed in the main case and the accused had been convicted. The government had requested the CBI to reconsider, but it reiterated its stand. The government said there was no requirement for a repeat investigation into the same case.