KOCHI: The CBI has taken over the probe into the murder of an elderly couple at Valiyaparambilpadi at Ranni, Pathanamthitta, in 2014. The probe agency has registered an FIR at the CBI Court in Thiruvananthapuram and launched an investigation into the incident. The case pertains to the murder of George John alias Joy, 75, and his wife, Kunjunjamma John, 72, at their residence on December 16, 2014. The police which investigated the case initially had claimed George John murdered his wife Kunjunjamma and committed suicide. However, the police findings were challenged by the relatives of the deceased, who said George had 80 per cent permanent disability and was confined to a wheelchair. Following complaints from relatives, a special investigation team was set up. Later, the team arrested three Uttar Pradesh natives in the case.

Fakrudeen, 55, of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh; Illias Ali, 60, of Etta, Uttar Pradesh, and Isarar Ali alias Sameer, 35, of Etta, have been named accused in the FIR filed by the CBI at the Thiruvananthapuram CBI Court. “The Kerala High Court had directed the CBI to conduct a fresh investigation into the incident based on the petition of the relatives of the deceased persons. The court had noticed several lapses in the probe conducted by the Kerala Police. Our team will soon visit the spot and examine the location.

Some of the documents and material objects collected from the crime spot have to be examined again. We have to check whether it was a theft attempt or a purposeful murder,” said a CBI officer. The CBI has charged sections 449, 341, 302, 394 and 201 of IPC and section 3 of Arms Act on the accused. “The offences included in the FIR are based on the investigation conducted by police. As the investigation progresses, we may include and write off certain offences against the accused persons,” CBI official said.