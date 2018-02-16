THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Facebook had a Bengali touch on Thursday. The CM has posted a Bengali translation of his Wednesday’s Facebook post exhorting voters in Tripura to “once again elect the Left Front with a thumping majority’’ in the upcoming Assembly polls. He warned the voters to be on guard against ‘’an unholy alliance by the BJP that makes tall talk on nationalism while joining hands with a regional outfit of anti-national divisive forces.’’

The people of Kerala and the country as a whole are looking to the people of Tripura to sound the first bell of the defeat of the BJP in the forthcoming elections which will be repeated all over India, the Chief Minister said. “Tripura is a symbol of peace, harmony and unity of people across religions, tribal and non- tribal, in a region beset with ethnic differences. This has been possible because of the policies of the Left Front Government led by Comrade Manik Sarkar , which enabled progress in all fields,’’ Pinarayi Vijayan said.