KANNUR: Coming down hard on the ‘CPM’s politics of violence’ in the district and the alleged ineptitude of the police in preventing the violence, the Congress said it will stage a series of agitations if the killers of Youth Congress leaders Shuhaib are not caught. Shuhaib was hacked to death on Monday. In an all-out attack, Congress state and local leaders unleashed a series of tirades, flaring up the sentiments of the party workers and putting CPM in the back foot.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour hunger strike by DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni against the violence ended at 10 am on Thursday with Congress Political Affairs Committee member K Sudhakaran giving him lemon juice. From there, the Youth Congress (YC) took over with YC Loksabha Mandalam president Joshi Kandathil resuming the hunger strike.

CBI should prove Shuhaib’s murder:

Sudhakaran The investigation into the murder of YC leader Shuhaid should be handed over to the CBI, K Sudhakaran told reporters on Thursday post the conclusion of Satheesan Pacheni in front of the collectorate. Expressing the party’s dissatisfaction with the police investigation, Sudhakaran said, “The Kerala police will not be able to arrest the culprits. DCC will move court demanding a CBI investigation. The final decision in this regard will be taken after consulting with the KPCC leadership,” said Sudhakaran. “If the real culprits are not arrested soon, Kannur will witness a series of agitations by the congress,” he said. “There are many mysteries surrounding the murder and the fleeing of the culprits. The police facilitated the latter’s escape,” he alleged.

Will continue strike: Bindu Krishna Congress will continue its strike till the last person involved in the crime is brought before the law, said Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna on the occasion. Bindu Krishna also ridiculed the CPM saying they were the only party in the world who collected money from people to protect murderers.

MLA’s sec should be questioned: Dean Kuriakose The personal secretary of E P Jayarajan MLA should be questioned in connection with the murder, demanded YC state president Dean Kuriakose. “How can the investigation be conducted without questioning the man who led the protest march threatening to take Shuhaib’s life. YC will not allow the police to sabotage the investigation,” he said.