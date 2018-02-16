KOCHI: Expressing displeasure over the inaction of the state government in taking a decision on banning plastic carry bags, the Kerala High Court on Thursday said it will be compelled to pass an order in this regard in the event of the government dragging its feet on the issue.The court issued the order based on the affidavit filed by the government stating its inability to implement a complete ban. The court orally observed the ‘spirit of the affidavit was to protect the plastic manufacturing industries’.

The affidavit did not reveal as to how many local bodies had implemented the Plastic Waste Management and Handling Rules. The court directed the government to file an affidavit within two weeks explaining the steps taken by the local bodies to implement the rules and also the measures initiated by the government to monitor the implementation of the rules. The court directed the government to furnish the details of criminal cases registered for violation of the plastic waste management rules. It posted the case for further hearing after two weeks.

According to the court, under Rule 7, it is the responsibility of every gram panchayat, either on its own or via an agency, to set up, operationalise and coordinate waste management in their areas and to ensure segregation, collection, storage, transportation, plastic waste and channelisation of recyclable plastic waste fraction to recyclers having valid registration.

Besides, the waste generators had also the responsibility to take steps to minimise generation of plastic waste and segregate it at source in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2000, and not to litter the plastic waste. It also had the responsibility to ensure segregated storage of waste at source and hand over segregated waste to urban local body or grama panchayat or agencies appointed by them or registered waste pickers, registered recyclers or waste collection agencies. But the affidavit did not disclose anything on the implementation of these rules.