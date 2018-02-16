KOTTAYAM: Coming down heavily on CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s comment on his political trustworthiness, Kerala Congress(M) supremo K M Mani said he does not need the certificate of Kanam in this regard. “I have been in politics for more than 50 years. My credentials cannot not be questioned. I have contested and won in 13 elections. People know me very well, and they will decide whether I am trustworthy or not,” Mani told reporters here on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kanam had clarified the CPI stance referencing the words of the late Chief Minister and veteran CPM leader E K Nayanar on K M Mani, without naming the latter. “Nayanar said in the Assembly the person who left the previous night after giving assurance to meet the following day was seen rising up from a different bed. He cannot be trusted. We would like to accept these words of Nayanar,” Kanam had said.