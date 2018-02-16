KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the view of Mar Thoma Syrian Christian Evangelistic Association and Clergy secretary, Mar Thoma Church, on a petition challenging the decision to restrict women’s entry to the Maramon Convention’s evening session. The petition was filed by Jolly Rajan of Kuriyannur and Vinod Koshy, Kumblampoika, Pathanamthitta.

The court also issued a notice to Pathanamthitta district collector and superintendent of police. The petitioners submitted that under the leadership of the Church authorities, a group of volunteers are deployed to prevent women from attending the convention’s evening session.