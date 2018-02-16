MARAMON: The Maramon Convention being organised under the aegis of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church on Thursday scripted history by inviting two transgender(TG) persons as guests of honour. TGs Selin Thomas and Sreekutty addressed the ‘Yuvavedi’ meeting held as part of the religious convention. Delivering the keynote address, Selin Thomas said this is the first time she has been invited to such an august event.

“The supremo of the Mar Thoma Church is our father and mother. Because majority of the transgender persons has been abandoned by their family members and friends. The Supreme Court order recognising the TG persons as a third gender has not yet been implemented by any government properly. As a result of moral policing, the TG persons are being targeted even in a place like Kerala,” she said. Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, Thomas Mar Theethos, Rev Pratheesh Oommen, Banson Thomas George, Rev Tom John and Sonu George Thomas spoke at the function. Geevarughese Mar Theodosius Episcopa spoke at the morning session.