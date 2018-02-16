In this file photo from 14 February 2018, Youth Congress workers taking out a march in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in protest against the murder of Youth Congress worker Shuhaib in Kannur | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of intensifying the agitation against the "delay" in arresting those behind the murder of a Youth Congress functionary in Kannur, senior party leader K Sudhakaran will observe a 48-hour fast from Monday.

The Congress also alleged that 19 murder case accused had been granted parole before the Youth Congress functionary Shuhaib was hacked to death at Mattanur in February 13.

Kannur district Congress committee president Sateeshan Pacheni and Youth Congress workers had held 24 hour fast earlier demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Announcing the protest, Sudhakaran said he would launch the agitation in front of the Kannur collectorate at 10 am on Monday, and if the accused were not brought to book by then, he would continue the fast.

Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and alleged that 19 murder case accused had been out on parole when Shuhaib was killed.

Those who were out on parole included Kodi Suni and T K Rajeesh and Anoop, who are accused in the 2012 murder of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, Chennithala told reporters.

The parole of some of the accused had also been extended he said releasing the list of the accused who were out during that time.

There were 31 hack injuries below the knee of Shuhaib and the brutality was similar to that inflicted on Chandrasekharan when he was murdered, he said.

The statements of the parents of the victim have not been taken so far and the police team had arrived at the scene of the crime after about one and half hours, he alleged.

Chennithala also attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for not condemning the incident.

This would only help in encouraging the accused, he said.

Meanwhile, Kannur SP, Siva Vikaram said there was no lapse in the investigation of the murder case.

"Investigation was going ahead and a special team was probing the case.

I am satisfied with the investigation", he told reporters.