THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran has approached the State Human Rights Commission to conduct a direct probe into the brutal murder of Youth Congress leader Suhaib at Mattannur, while firmly billing the act as one masterminded by the CPM. In a letter sent to the SHRC chairman, Sudheeran made a strong plea for such a step since ‘a situation is prevailing wherein justice cannot be expected from the police as it is succumbing to the diktats and pressure of the ruling CPM and the culprits involved are not being nabbed’.

Sudheeran said Kannur district centred political killings and violence are escalating to an alarming level, mainly because of the lack of judicious and impartial measures from the part of the police to stem that and ensure peaceful living for all. The CPM men are involved in the heinous murder of the YC leader and a deep conspiracy involving the party leadership was behind it, but no action is being taken.

‘’The police have totally failed in unearthing stockpiled arms or detect widespread bomb manufacturing in the Kannur belt.There is also a lot of criticism that a political system bolstered by the killer parties is functioning in the district to save their henchmen by presenting ‘alternative accused’ is rampant,’’ he said.

Rahul speaks to Shuhaib’s father

KANNUR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to C P Muhammad, father of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib who was killed by alleged CPM workers. The call came on the mobile phone of Keezhallur Mandalam Youth Congress president Nissam. Rahul consoled Muhammad by ensuring him that the Congress would stand with the family during this time of tragedy and would be with them in future also. He told Muhammad that Shuhaib would be an inspiration for the new generation.

Congress assails cop's inaction, alleges bid to undermine probe

KANNUR: The investigation team’s continuing failure to arrest the assailants of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib, who was hacked to death near Mattannur here, has put the police on the defensive, with the Congress brass alleging attempts being made from within the force to torpedo the ongoing probe into the case. Congress heavyweights from the district - K Sudhakaran and Satheeshan Pacheni- as well as KPCC vice-president V D Satheeshan MLA and several fellow Congress leaders have alleged the investigation is taking place as per the ruling CPM’s diktat.

Though a case has been registered against four persons, police have not succeeded in nabbing any culprits so far. Though the police insist the investigation is headed in the right direction and the culprits will indeed be brought to justice soon, their inability to nab the accused have further dented their image. KPCC chief M M Hassan had also flayed the district police saying they are awaiting orders from the CPM leaders.