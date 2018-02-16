THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: VICE-President Venkaiah Naidu will arrive here on Friday as part of a two-day visit to the state. He will arrive at the Air Force technical area by 10.45 am and will proceed to the Raj Bhavan, where he will receive visitors. At 3.30 pm, he will reach Kanakakunnu Palace to deliver the Sree Chithra Thirunal lecture. By 5 pm, he will leave for the airport and board the flight for Kozhikode at 5.30 pm. On February 17 at 10 am, he will attend the silver jubilee celebrations of Farook College at A P Bava Convention Centre, Kozhikode, as the chief guest. At 11.30 am he will attend a national seminar at Chinmayanjali Hall, Nellikode. By 1 pm he will leave for New Delhi from Kozhikode airport.