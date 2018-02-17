Police said trouble started late in the evening when KSU activists taking part in a rally as part of the state KSU convention allegedly destroyed flag posts of CPI(M). (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

ALAPPUZHA: Activists of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of Congress and DYFI, the youth wing of ruling CPI(M) clashed here today and police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse them.

Police said trouble started late in the evening when KSU activists taking part in a rally as part of the state KSU convention allegedly destroyed flag posts of CPI(M).

A group of DYFI workers then marched to the venue of the meet and engaged in a heated arguement, which resulted in a clash, police said.

Alappuzha District Congress President M Liju alleged that DYFI workers marched to the venue with sticks, pelted stones and also damaged the cars of Congress leaders, including that of Kodikunnel Suresh, MP.

He alleged that several KSU activists were injured in the stone pelting by the DFYI activists.

Liju said that KPCC President M M Hassan was among those present at the venue when the incident occurred.

Both KSU and DYFI have called for a hartal in the city tomorrow.