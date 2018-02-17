IDUKKI: A mob stormed a private hospital at Nedumkandam in Idukki on Friday, damaging property and disrupting healthcare services for several hours, after a woman died allegedly due to complications after giving birth.The situation was brought under control after the intervention of Power Minister M M Mani, other political leaders and the police. The family has alleged medical negligence and demanded an investigation. The deceased has been identified as Anuja, 23, wife of Sudheesh of Poovathunkal house, Thopramkudi in Udumbanchola. Anuja was brought to the hospital on Wednesday morning and her Caesarian section was conducted at 5.15 pm, delivering a girl.

“Following this, Anuja complained of stomach pain and other physical stress,” Anuja’s family members told reporters.“Although we informed the nurses in charge, they didn’t care saying the pain was natural. There was no doctor at that time.” When her situation worsened, the family members insisted on calling the doctor.

“The doctor came at 11 pm and returned after giving her an injection. Anuja’s situation worsened over time and the hospital authorities called gynaecologists from other hospitals, informing us her condition was critical. Yet they took no step to move her to the ICU or to give her oxygen support,” they complained.

The authorities conveyed the death of Anuja after removing others from the spot.Anuja’s family members have filed a case with the Nedumkandam police station. The new born was moved to an incubator at Karuna Hospital in Nedumkandam. Anuja’s body was taken to the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for post mortem.