THIRUVALLA: One person got killed and seven seriously injured when a firecracker storehouse caught fire at the Headquarters of Prathyaksha Rakhsha Daiva Sabha (PRDS) in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, on Saturday morning.

The injured have been admitted to the Pushpagiri Medical College, Government Hospital Thiruvalla and Fellowship Hospital at Kumbanad.

The firecracker accident happened at around 9 am at the offering counter outside the PRDS headquarters in Eraviperur, Thiruvalla.

Officials with the PRDS suspected a foul play in the incident as it happened in a suspicious manner. "We have no fireworks offering at our pilgrimage. The other day some unknown people burnt an autorickshaw here. There should be a proper investigation," PRDS officials said.

The annual festival of PRDS has been scheduled to be held on February 19.

Meanwhile, the revenue officials made clear that sanction has not been given for fireworks.