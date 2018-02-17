KOTTAYAM: The former vicar of Maniyamthuruthu St Mathew’s church, Kallara, who has been booked for allegedly raping a Bangladeshi woman at the parsonage surrendered before the Vaikom Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday. Fr Thomas Thanninilkumthadathil, 44, who was on the run to avert the police action, surrendered before the court in the morning. The court remanded him to judicial custody.

Kaduthuruthy SI K P Tomson said the police have filed an application before the court seeking the custody of Fr Thomas for further interrogation. The priest is booked under IPC Section 376 (rape) following a complaint lodged by the 42-year-old woman. The police said she and the priest had been in touch via WhatsApp and later fell in love.

As suggested by the priest, the woman, who has dual citizenship, reached the parsonage and stayed there as his guest from January 7 to 12. During this period, she was allegedly abused by him at his residence and on the church premises. As per the complaint, the priest took away her jewellery too. The woman came back with her friend on February 8. Following the allegation, the priest has been removed from his posts by the Pala diocese.