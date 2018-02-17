THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the need for inclusive growth and the importance of retaining the ‘Indianness’ as an integral part of good governance.

Delivering the 24th Sree Chithira Thirunal memorial lecture organised by the Sree Chithira Thirunal Smaraka Samithi on Friday, the he said the former ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Travancore had shown the path that can propel India to greater development trajectory, to the heights of inclusive and sustainable development and well being.

“Sree Chithira Thirunal, the former king of Travancore was an icon of good governance embodying the essence of ‘Indianness’,” the Vice-President said.“His was a forward-looking, transformative visionary leadership that had made the difference,” he said.Referring to Sree Chithira Thirunal’s progressive measures, the Vice-President said Chithira Thirunal was ‘ever conscious of the welfare of all beings’. He demonstrated in his life that we can actually achieve the Indian ideal of ‘Sarve Janaah Sukhino Bhavantu’.

His focus on social justice and quality education for all are a testimony to his commitment to a ‘just’ and ‘caring’ governance. Terming the Temple Entry Proclamation of 1936 as path breaking, he said it was worth recalling that in the historical context of those times, this was a very bold step.Gandhiji and Dr B R Ambedkar had very tenaciously fought the social evil of untouchability and had made this a major plank and an integral part of India’s freedom movement.

He pointed out the Proclamation was a beautiful summary of India world view that is based on ‘tolerance’ that is not blind, but is based on “all comprehending” awareness. It also contained the essential quality of good governance. A king or a democratic government has to be ever vigilant, ever watchful, and ever open to new trends. They need to be responsive to the changing needs and times if they have to stay relevant, he reminded.

He pointed out Sree Chithira Thirunal was a trailblazer in establishing sound systems of education and health. He visualised that socio-economic development must be inclusive. He knew this would necessitate broadening the base of education and universalise access to good quality education.

“Sree Chithira Thirunal’s vision of inclusion and protection of human rights was very broad. He foresaw the need for expanding access to good quality education.While there were only 31,793 students in high schools when Sree Chithira Thirunal became the Maharaja, there were 1,54,113 students at the end of his rule,” he recollected.

In a break from conventions, the Vice President went towards the audience and interacted with them for a while before the beginning of the function. Starting his speech in Malayalam, he deviated from the printed speech many a times to elaborate his views on a historic perspective. O Rajagopal submitted a memorandum asking him to name the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as Sree Chithira Thirunal International Airport.

Governor Justice P Sadasivam presided over the event. Minister K T Jaleel, A K Balan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, O Rajagopal MLA and others spoke. Princes Gowri Lakshmi Bai of the Travancore royal family presented the Vice President an onavillu, a bow shaped traditional musical instrument.

‘I have changed only address, not the dress’

T’Puram: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu who took a deviation from rigid protocol by mixing with the audience made jovial remarks during his Sree Chithira Thirunal Memorial lecture. Venkaiah known for delivering speeches with alliterating words and jovial remarks once again was at his cheerful best. Referring to the Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s remarks that the Vice-President used to wear the lungi and other traditional Kerala attire even during his foreign trips and during his stay in New Delhi and has not made much changes to his dressing style even after becoming the Vice President, he said he had not changed the dressing style, but only his address. Clad in a simple white dhoti and white dress, Venkaiah gave the impression that nothing had changed. He had a piece of advice to the audience that everyone should give emphasis on promoting the mother tongue. “Malayalam is your mother tongue. Respect it and persuade youngsters to speak it. Mother tongue is your mother,” he said.