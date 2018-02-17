THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The brutal manner in which Shuhaib was killed is akin to the CPM’s strategy against political opponents. The multiple wounds inflicted on the body of Shuhaib and those on T P are a CPM hallmark,” he told reporters.

He flayed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s continued silence on the issue despite the murder having taken place barely 10 kms from his home turf. ‘’The Chief Minister gave a big discourse against violence in the Assembly.What’s the point in preaching peace in the open and keeping mum now?,’’ Ramesh said.

‘Quizzing won’t be enough’

Chennithala said by merely quizzing the CPM leadership in Kannur, the identity of Shuhaib’s murderers could be revealed. ‘’The police have not cared to visit Shuhaib’s house or record statements of his kin. The pressure mounted on the police is quite discernible and it shows Suhaib’s murder was carried out with the CPM brass’ full knowledge. Weren’t the killers of an ABVP activist a few weeks ago in Kannur nabbed within three hours of their incident? The arrest of Suhaib’s killers is being delayed till a few ‘dummy accused’ are presented by the CPM,’’ he said.

Protest meet on Feb 22

According to the Opposition leader, a conclave in protest against Shuhaib’s murder will be held in Mattannur on February 22. It will be attended by a galaxy of leaders, including KPCC chief M M Hassan and several others including Chennithala himself.