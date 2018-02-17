KOZHENCHERY: Abraham Mar Paulose Episcopa of Mar Thoma Church said in the prevailing social scenario it is society which denotes true femininity and manliness. Addressing the centenary meet of Mar Thoma Sevika Sangham-the women’s wing of the Church- he highlighted the responsibility of women. “There is a different identity and responsibility for men and women. Its function in society is akin to those of the wings of a bird,” he said.

According to the Episcopa, till 1950, the Sevika Sangham had a woman president.“It has now been given to a bishop and presently I am its president. It is my wish I will be the last bishop to serve as the Sangham’s president and from now on the Sangham will select a woman as its president,” he said.

Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan published the logo of the centenary celebrations of Mar Thoma Sevika Sangham and the website of the Church was launched by Valiya Metropolitan Padma Bhushan Philipose Mar Chrysostom on Friday. The convention will end on Sunday.