THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday put the CPM and the LDF Government in a tight spot over Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib’s murder at Mattannur when he said by a queer coincidence the convicts in the T P Chadrasekharan murder case — incarcerated at the Kannur Central Prison — were out on parole at the same time Shuhaib’s killing took place at Edayannur.

Chennithala flashed before reporters a copy of the Home Department order granting parole to the 19 persons convicted in the T P murder case to buttress his point. Those granted parole, includes the notorious ‘Kodi’ Suni, with even an extension to the number of days granted at the outset.

The Opposition leader appeared convinced Shuhaib had been done to death by the CPM’s killer gang. ‘What’s going on in the district and other places is ‘red terrorism’ by the CPM. The Congress is opposed to both ‘red and saffron terrorism’.