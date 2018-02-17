KOZHIKODE: As part of a two-day visit to the state, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu reached Kozhikode on Friday evening. On Saturday, he will attend two functions in the city.He will be the chief guest of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Farook College to be held at the Haji A P Bava Convention Centre at 10 am.

After that, the Vice-President will inaugurate a national seminar as part of Kozhikode Pauravali’s felicitation for BJP leader P S Sreedharan Pillai. He will leave for New Delhi from Kozhikode airport by 1 pm.Traffic regulations will be imposed in the city and its surrounding areas on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions will be in effect on Saturday from 8.30 am to 1 pm in Thondayadu-Ramanattukara Road and from noon to 1 pm in Ramanattukara- Airport Road.The vehicles coming from north to the airport should take Thondayad- Medical College- Peruvayal- Edavannapara- Kondotty route and those vehicles plying to Thrissur should take Thondayadu-Arayidathupalam-Meenchantha route.