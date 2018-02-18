THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AN official history of the Kerala’s Communist movement is all set to come out this week. A massive exercise to bring out the history of the Communist party in its true spirit and letter, a 5-volume account on the party and the movement in the backdrop of Kerala’s socio-political and economic scenario, is being brought out. The first volume will be released at the CPM state conference in Thrissur from February 22 to 25. At the inaugural function, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will release the first volume by handing over a copy to politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai.