KANNUR: Kerala police on Sunday arrested eight people in connection with the murder of a Youth Congress leader.

M Suhaib was hacked to death on Monday at Thyroor in the Kannur district of Kerala. When Suhaib was having tea at a nearby teashop at around 11:30 pm at night, some people came in a speeding van and hurled a bomb at him.

Later, the attackers brutally hacked Suhaib to death and fled from the spot.

He was immediately brought to a city hospital in Kozhikkode where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

Along with Suhaib, two other Congress workers Riyas, 28, and Noushad, 36, were also injured in the attack.

The Congress party has alleged the involvement of Communist Party of India- Marxist in the attack and later called for a strike on Tuesday against the killing.