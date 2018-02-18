KOZHIKODE: Highlighting the importance of educating girls, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said by providing education to a girl child, an entire household will get educated. Inaugurating the valedictory function of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rouzathul Uloom Association and Rouzathul Uloom Arabic College at the A P Bava Convention Centre at Farook College here on Saturday, Naidu said, “When you educate a male child, you are educating a man. But when you educate a girl child, you are educating a family.” According to Naidu, education is being seen by some as a means to secure jobs. However, this perception is entirely wrong. “This notion is wrong.

The purpose of education is to enlighten and empower societies. It helps to widen the boundaries of knowledge,” he said. He lauded the Rouzathul Uloom Association for running the educational institution for 75 years and in the process educating several thousand children, especially, females. “Educating a girl child is the best way to empower a family,” he said. “Illiteracy is one of the greatest challenges being faced by the country along with poverty. It is not possible for any government to offer employment to every citizen of the country. We will have to rely on private entrepreneurs too.”

“Usurping things belonging to others is not our culture. We have always cherished a culture where everything is shared among the people. This should always be borne in mind. We shall share prosperity too. People with more resources should share it with those who are not so lucky. Even the government of the country is trying to ensure this. We are entitled to serve the oppressed, deprived and the suppressed,” said Naidu. He urged the alumni of the institution to sponsor students belonging to indigent sections. “Education is the only means by which backward communities could be brought to the forefront.

The public has the moral responsibility to help the government attain this. You should try to sponsor at least one child to enable him to become educated and ensuingly empowered,” he said. The Vice-President said discipline and diligence are crucial to the students’ success in life. “Both these qualities can take you(students) to dizzying heights. We should strive for betterment,” he said. “Google cannot replace gurus,” Naidu said reminding the audience of the importance of the progenitor, motherland, mother tongue and teachers.

‘India to be world’s third largest economic power in seven years’

KOZHIKODE: India will become the world’s third largest economic power within seven years, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday. “There are lots of changes awaiting India in the next two decades.

Around 65 per cent of the country’s population is below the age of 35 and the country has invested its hopes in these youth. The economy has improved and India has become one of the fastest growing

economies in the world as can be seen from World Bank and IMF reports,” he said.