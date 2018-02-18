KOCHI: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has witnessed yet another reshuffle in its administration after president B Vinod Kumar resigned on Saturday in the wake of a probe into the irregularities in one of the district associations. Vinod had taken over from T C Mathew as KCA president on January 2, 2017, after the latter - the BCCI vice-president - was forced to quit the state administration in line with the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Having been Idukki District Cricket Association secretary before graduating to KCA, Vinod resigned after his name cropped up in a probe conducted into the irregularities in the construction of a cricket stadium under the Idukki body, which has also been suspended pending investigation. Ronklin John will take over as the new president of the KCA. Ronklin was acting as the vice-president of the state association as well as the Kottayam DCA.

He is also the chairman of the CASH-Kerala committee which looks into the functioning of the KCA’s network of academies across the state. Earlier, there were allegations of irregularities in the construction of the new stadium at Thodupuzha following which the Kerala Cricket Association appointed a committee to look into the matter. The interim report of the committee was brought up in the KCA’s Central Council meeting held in Kochi, following which Vinod resigned taking “moral responsibility in the failure of the functioning of the Idukki association”.

Sajan K Varghese, secretary of the Pathanamthitta DCA, and K M Abdul Rahman, of the Kasargod DCA, were elected the new KCA vice-presidents during the meeting. The resignation of Vinod, a close associate of former president Mathew, means the latter’s hold in the cricket association has further diminished.