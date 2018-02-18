KOZHIKODE: The decision of the City Corporation Mayor Thottathil Ravindran to stay away from both the functions attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu kicked up a controversy over allegations that the mayor had violated protocol on Saturday. As per the protocol, Mayor was supposed to be present at the functions. Naidu attended two functions here at Kozhikode, the inauguration of the valedictory function of the platinum jubilee of Rouzathul Uloom Association and Rouzathul Uloom Arabic College at Farook College and a seminar on ‘Whither Indian Whither Judiciary’ at Chinmaya Mission school.

Mayor Thottathil Ravindran said it was not a deliberate decision to stay away from the functions attended by Naidu. “There is no violation of protocol. There were programmes attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the city on Saturday. I had to attend these programmes. The programmes of the Chief Minister and Vice- President were on the same time.

And the functions attended by the Vice-President were private and not official,” he said adding the programme held at Farook College was not under his jurisdiction. “It falls under the limits of Ramanattukara Municipality,” said Thottathil Ravindran. He also said he didn’t attend the function at Chinmaya Mission School because it won’t be good to arrive late at an event attended by the Vice President. “It will be equivalent to disrespecting him. So, I decided not to attend the function,” he said. Meanwhile, Kozhikode District Collector U V Jose said there was no violation of protocol in the Mayor not attending the functions as they were not government functions.