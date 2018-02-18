KANNUR: In light of growing criticism, the police have intensified their search for the assailants behind the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib. Around 200 police personnel, including four CIs and 30 SIs, in four groups have started search operations under SP G Shiva Vikram’s supervision.

It was after examining the CCTV footage and phone call records that the police have launched an intensified search in Iritty and Peravur areas.

There are some indications that the police have got the CCTV footage of assailants changing their car in front of a shop on the Mattannur-Kannur Road. In the wake of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s allegation that some prisoners who were out on parole may have committed the murder, cops are also probing this angle.

In protest against the police laxity, KSU staged a hunger strike in front of Mattannur police station. Kozhikode DCC president T Siddique inaugurated the strike.There are reports suggesting that six persons have been taken into custody during the raids conducted at Mudakkozhimala, Iritty and Peravoor. But, police sources refused to confirm this.