Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran to hold meeting with private bus owners over indefinite strike
By Express News Service | Published: 18th February 2018

KOZHIKODE: Transport Minister A K Saseendran will hold a meeting with private bus operators in Kozhikode on Sunday. The private bus operators had launched an indefinite strike two days ago demanding further increase in the minimum fare, saying the hike announced by the state government was insufficient. The meeting will begin at the Government guest house at 4 pm.