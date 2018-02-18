THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state will soon have a curriculum in the informal education sector. The State Literacy Mission has been tasked with framing the curriculum which will lay stress on all-round development of the learner rather than focusing merely on the ability to read and write.

According to the draft curriculum accessed by ‘Express’, the stress will be on the all-round development and empowerment of the learner.

“The curriculum will also equip the learner to effectively analyse and utilise the knowledge gained in actual life situations,” said an official of the State Literacy Mission. Democratic principles will form a major part of the upcoming curriculum to ensure the learners’ active participation in the democratic process. Another key area of focus in the curriculum will be gender equality which will equip the learner to resist gender-based discrimination.

Since grown-ups are enrolled in literacy and continuing education programmes of the Literacy Mission, the teaching methodology will also incorporate new trends to suit their needs. The teaching material will be prepared taking into account the actual needs of the learner and the relevance of the topics in the present times.

“With the help of academic experts, the actual needs of the learners will be assessed and the mode of instruction will be fine-tuned to suit their demands. The aim is to do away with rigidity and introduce an element of flexibility,” said the official.The Literacy Mission has also proposed a break from the monotonous classroom set up to include use of library and access to internet, especially for learners of various equivalency programmes.