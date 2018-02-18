KOCHI: Shevlin Sebastian, Senior Special Correspondent with the The New Indian Express, Kochi, has received the second prize in the Kerala Media Awards for Child Rights (English section), jointly instituted by UNICEF and Kerala Child Rights Observatory.

He had focused on the film, ‘No Go Tell’, which stars Mollywood star Nivin Pauly. Brought out by the NGO Bodhini, the aim is to raise awareness among students about child sex abuse. The article appeared in the April 22, 2017 edition of the paper.