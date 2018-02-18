THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nemom police on Saturday arrested two fugitives who went absconding for a long time. The police identified the arrested as Pradeep aka Bulb Kannan, 46, of Kalliyoor and Ansil Khan, 25, of Pallichal. According to the police, the duo were involved in several criminal cases including murder, extortion and goonda activities. Both are also involved in theft cases registered at police stations in Kollam district too. The accused were nabbed after they were found in suspicious circumstances near Nemom. After a detailed interrogation, they were remanded to the judicial custody for 14 days.