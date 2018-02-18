THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as a pilloried police are into an all-out drive to nab the killers of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib in Mattannur, while the LDF Government has been put on a defensive by sustained hits of the Congress and UDF over the brutal murder and alleged apathy in zeroing in on the ‘real culprits’, the state unit of the YC is going ahead with plans to launch an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat on Monday.

YC state president Dean Kuriakose told ‘Express’ that the outfit doesn’t foresee any breakthrough in the murder case, since the Kannur CPM leadership is most likely to be caught on the wrong foot if the real brains and executors behind Shuhaib’s murder are netted. ‘’There will be no change in launching an indefinite dharna, unless the CPM killer gangs and masterminds behind it are booked,’’ he said.

Congress’ Kannur strongman K Sudhakaran is determined to undertake a 48-hour fast from Monday in the CPM bastion, and is also keen to scale up his mission into an indefinite fast if the killers are not nabbed. A bevy of Congress leaders, including Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and M M Hassan, are also expected to reach Mattannur on Tuesday.