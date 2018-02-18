THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when freedom of expression and speech are being suppressed in the name of religion and politics in the country, the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) will organise an year-long national campaign titled ‘National Youth Concord-2018’ to make the youth in the state aware of the significance of ‘Freedom’. The campaign will begin on Sunday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the programme at Nishagandhi auditorium at 7 pm. Addressing mediapersons, P Biju, vice-chairman, KSYWB, said the aim of the campaign was to make a difference among the youth in the country on the significance of freedom.

“Be it freedom of speech, expression or food, the national campaign will explain it through various methods, including art festivals, creative camps and through national seminars involving experts in various fields. The campaign will conclude in December this year with organising a national conclave at Nishagandhi auditorium. Eminent speakers in the country are expected to attend in the event,” Biju said.

According to the organisers, the campaign will begin with a survey in which a questionnaire would be prepared. The questionnaire will be for collecting opinion from the youths on the intolerance being shown by the Union Government towards the freedom of expression.

An objective analysis of the public opinion will be followed. Following this, festivals, including documentary and film festivals, will be organised at various campuses in the state. An Art-de tour will be followed in the nooks and crannies of the state so that the people in the interior regions in the state could interact with the volunteers of the youth board. Controversial cartoon exhibitions, art camps flash mobs will also be the attractions of the campaign.