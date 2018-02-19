Mar Thoma Church supreme head Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan blessing the faithful during the valedictory meeting of the 123rd Maramon convention on Sunday

KOZHENCHERY: The priority of believers should be to uplift the poor, Mar Thoma Church supreme head Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan said on the final day of the 123rd annual Maramon convention on the Pampa riverbed on Sunday.

Addressing believers at the congregation, considered the largest Christian convention in Asia, he emphasised that helping others is the responsibility of every believer.Euyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa presided over the function. He lamented that incidents of intolerance are increasing in society.

“Intolerance issues are affecting judges, media, writers and common people. Everyone should remember the path of the holy cross, which is the way of tolerance,” he said.Rajkumar Ramachandran delivered the keynote address at the valedictory function.