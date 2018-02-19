PALAKKAD: The presence of leopards has triggered panic among people of Kizhakencherry panchayat.

The villagers are planning to conduct a stir demanding action from the Forest Department to cage the leopard, in the wake of incidents of attack on goats. The leopards were sighted in Odikkankad, Pathipara areas and in the hilly areas of Palakuzhi.

They said a leopard and its two cubs have been sighted in the area for the past two weeks and their pug marks were also spotted. The officers with the Forest Department had visited the area and confirmed the presence of the leopard.

“The officers had said they would set up a cage to trap the leopard, but till date nothing has happened. The natives are living in fear and they are not venturing out after dusk. The rubber tappers are also afraid,” said Sebastian, a native of the Palakuzhi area.

He said apart from Kottekulam area, the leopards have also been sighted in the hilly terrains of the Kizhakencherry and Vandazhi panchayats.The local residents said as soon as the summer heat increases, the arrival of the wild animals into the plains will increase. They demanded protection to the life and property of people in the region.