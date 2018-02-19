THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could trigger a fresh round of controversy, two convicts in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case have been shifted to Kannur central prison from Poojappura central prison. Manoj aka Trouser Manoj and Annan Sijith are the convicts who were shifted. According to sources at Poojappura central prison, Manoj was shifted citing medical grounds. He underwent heart surgery while serving jail term here.

Following this, he had applied to the jail authorities for shifting to his home district of Kannur. Sijith has been shifted for a case registered against him in Kozhikode district. A remand was pending against him. Manoj and Sijith were earlier shifted to Poojappura from Viyyur central prison in Thrissur district due to security reasons. The sources said the duo had been requesting to be shifted to their home district for a long time. Meanwhile, jail authorities in Kannur expressed concern the shifting the convicts may result in security issues.