KASARGOD: Two persons allegedly sexually assaulted a homemaker at her home in Kanhangad, said the police. One of the accused has been arrested, said the Hosdurg SI.The arrested has been identified as Mubasheer of Arangadi in Kanhangad.

According to the complaint, the 40-year-old homemaker was assaulted by the two accused on the night of February 14. She said on the night of the assault, a distant relative visited her.During the time, four men outside her house attacked and threatened him. Then two of them entered her house and sexually assaulted her, said the complaint.The accused also demanded money from the woman.

The SI said Mubasheer was first arrested on the complaint of the woman’s relative, that he was illegally detained and threatened. “Now with the sexual complaint, the police will seek the permission of the court and charge him with rape too,” said the officer.The second accused in the case, the police suspect, had earlier been charged with assaulting a child and was booked under the POCSO Act.