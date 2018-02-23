Defeating BJP is primary target, says CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Appropriate tactics will be worked out at the time of elections to ensure maximum pooling of anti-BJP votes, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said while inaugurating the delegates’ meet at the CPM state conference here on Thursday.

Hinting at his own political-tactical line for the party congress, Yechury said such tactics are to be adopted to achieve the primary task of defeating the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “The primary task is to defeat the RSS-BJP Government. And this can be done only by mounting popular protest and struggles on the basis of an alternative policy. Our draft political resolution clearly says that the task of defeating the RSS-BJP will have to be done without entering into any understanding with the Congress or having any sort of alliance with them.

But at the time of elections, appropriate electoral tactics will be worked out, whereby maximum pooling of anti-BJP votes will be done in order to achieve the objective of defeating the BJP and other communal forces,” Yechury told the delegates’ meet.