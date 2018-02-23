Home States Kerala

Defeating BJP is primary target, says CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury

Appropriate tactics will be worked out at the time of elections to ensure maximum pooling of anti-BJP votes, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Published: 23rd February 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2018 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Appropriate tactics will be worked out at the time of elections to ensure maximum pooling of anti-BJP votes, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said while inaugurating the delegates’ meet at the CPM state conference here on Thursday.

Hinting at his own political-tactical line for the party congress, Yechury said such tactics are to be adopted to achieve the primary task of defeating the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “The primary task is to defeat the RSS-BJP Government. And this can be done only by mounting popular protest and struggles on the basis of an alternative policy. Our draft political resolution clearly says that the task of defeating the RSS-BJP will have to be done without entering into any understanding with the Congress or having any sort of alliance with them.

But at the time of elections, appropriate electoral tactics will be worked out, whereby maximum pooling of anti-BJP votes will be done in order to achieve the objective of defeating the BJP and other communal forces,” Yechury told the delegates’ meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sitaram Yechury CPM general secretary BJP CPM state conference

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp