Kerala: 45-item agenda to reach out to the masses

In order to reach out to the masses, the CPM is coming out with a slew of measures. Taking the lead to bring the Left Government's initiatives to the people so as to ensure continuity in power.

THRISSUR: In order to reach out to the masses, the CPM is coming out with a slew of measures. Taking the lead to bring the Left Government’s initiatives to the people so as to ensure continuity in power, the party is indulging in various activities of mass appeal. It has given shape to a 45-item agenda for the future.

Taking a cue from the government scheme of providing land and house to the poor, the CPM will take up construction of 2,000 houses this year. Each local committee will take up the task of building at least one house. As part of the Haritha Keralam initiative, cleani:ng of ponds and canals will be carried out in at least 2,000 centres. In each district, cleaning of at least one river will be undertaken. 

The local committees will take the lead to promote organic farming in villages. There will also be efforts to make government and aided schools centres of excellence. The party will undertake the task of developing 200 government hospitals in the state. Palliative care initiatives are being taken up in 2,000 centres. Party workers and leaders will also undertake house visits. A total of 20,000 volunteers, including 10 volunteers per local committee, will be imparted training for the same.

Cultural meets will be organised against communalism. The remaining volumes of party history will be brought out this year itself. The EMS Academy will organise study courses on Marxist-Leninist ideologies. The party will also take up issues of transgenders as well as give training to youngsters for various competitive exams. It will also impart training to local body representatives. 

