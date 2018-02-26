THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police lobbed teargas shells and used lathies to disperse a violent crowd of Youth Congress workers in front of the state secretariat, who were demanding a CBI probe into the murder of a YC worker, even as the government rejected the plea in the state assembly today.

Violence erupted as Youth Congress workers were stopped by police near the Secretariat and they hurled stones at them.

Police used tear gas shells and lathis to disperse them.

Shuhaib, a Youth Congress worker, was hacked to death on the night of February 12, allegedly by some CPI(M) workers.

Five CPI(M) workers have so far been arrested in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile,the fast by senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran and Youth Congress President Deen Kuriakose in front of the Kannur Collectorate and state secretariat here respectively, entered the eighth day today.

They are demanding the arrest of all accused and a CBI probe.

The issue rocked the state assembly also today, with the opposition Congress-led UDF disrupting proceedings after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected their demand for a CBI probe.

The Chief Minister said the state police was conducting an efficient, impartial and scientific enquiry.

Five persons have so far been arrested in the case and more accused, if any, would also be brought to book, he said condemning the killing.

"The investigation by the state police is going on in the right direction.

So there is no need for a CBI probe," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also said the state government was of the view that individual and ideological differences should not end in violence.

Vijayan also rejected the opposition charge that the political violence in the state had increased after the LDF government came to power in May, 2016.

The Chief Minister also listed out various incidents of political violence and killings in Kannur in which Congress workers were allegedly involved.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded to know why the government was hesitating to order a CBI probe and said they were also looking into legal options in this regard.

