KOCHI: Kerala Kaumudi editor Deepu Ravi has been chosen vice-chairman of the Kerala Media Academy at the first meeting of the newly-constituted general council.Members of the executive committee, various subcommittees and the editorial board of Media magazine were also elected at the meeting chaired by academy chairman R S Babu at Academy on Monday.

Mathrubhumi joint managing editor M V Sreyams Kumar suggested the name of Deepu Ravi for the post of vice-chairman and it was seconded by Desabhimani general manager K J Thomas.Kamal Varadoor, S Biju, K J Thomas, Santhosh George Kulangara, Department of Information and Public Relations Secretary and Finance Department Principal Secretary are the new executive council members. Kerala Media Academy secretary K G Santhosh will be the member secretary.K G Santhosh presented the report at the meeting.