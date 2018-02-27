PALAKKAD: Five persons have been arrested by the Mannarkad police in connection with the murder of the Youth League worker, Safeer, 23. The arrested were identified as Abdul Basheer alias Podi Basheer, 24, of Kunthipuzha, Mohammed Sharjin, 20, Kottopadam, Raashid, 24, Mohammed Subhan, 20, Ajeesh P. alias Appukuttan, 24.

The first three were nabbed from Thiruvazhamkunnu and the remaining two from Chomeri Garden. Safeer was attacked at his textile shop, New York Gents wear at Kodathipadi on Sunday night. Mansoor, 21, of Perambath House who was in the shop at that time sustained injuries in the attack. The altercation between the members of the group at the shop led to the stabbing incident.