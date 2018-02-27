THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Well ahead of the start of the next academic year, the state government has begun tightening the noose around unrecognised unaided schools.In a recent circular, the Education Department has asked all unaided schools functioning without recognition to close down and enroll students from Class I to VIII in nearby government or aided schools, sending many CBSE schools into a tizzy.

Education Department sources said the circular was sent as part of implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) rules. As per that, no elementary school (from classes I to VIII) can function without the state government’s recognition. When the RTE Act was implemented in the state in 2011, a three-year time frame was given to all unaided schools to obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government subject to fulfillment of stringent conditions. In 2015, another opportunity was given to such schools to obtain NOC, with penalty prescribed for those institutions not falling in line.

Subsequently, around 600 schools, which managed to obtain affiliation from the CBSE or ICSE, were given NOC by the state government. However, close to 1,500 unrecognised schools are still functioning in the state, sources said.After the LDF government assumed power, it was decided that no fresh NOCs will be issued to unrecognised schools. This decision was challenged by managements in the Supreme Court and a verdict is pending. According to General Education Secretary A Shajahan, the circular was applicable only to those schools which have not yet managed to obtain affiliation from any board. “As per the RTE rules, it’s the state’s obligation to set up neighbourhood schools in the elementary section, providing free and compulsory education to students. As part of fulfilling that obligation, unrecognised schools, which charge exorbitant fees and function without any regulation, need to be closed down,” he added.

CBSE schools cry foul

The circular has come as a bolt from the blue for the CBSE schools. Even some of them functioning for the last 15 years received the circular ordering closure of its elementary (classes I to VIII) section.

Meanwhile, the CBSE also laid down the clause that schools seeking upgradation (from high school to higher secondary) or renewal of affiliation every three years needed to produce a fresh ‘recognition certificate’ from the state government.

This prompted the Kerala CBSE School Management Association to rush to the CBSE headquarters seeking a clarification.“During the meeting, the CBSE Secretary has clarified that composite affiliation to schools also includes affiliation for classes from I to VIII. So, there is no cause for concern,” Kerala CBSE school management association secretary Indira Rajan said.

Based on discussion with the Union Ministry of HRD officials and CBSE authorities, an emergency state executive committee meeting of the management association will be held soon to review the matter and decide on the future course of action, she added.