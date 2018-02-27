THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government today said that there would be no power cuts and load-shedding during the coming summer months.

The Kerala State Electricity Board and its officials have been asked to take precautionary and stern steps in this regard, power minister M M Mani said in a statement here.

It was the CPI(M)-led LDF government's policy to ensure a Kerala without power cut and load-shedding, he said.

The LDF government has also taken steps to re-start the construction works of the power generation projects, which had been held up during the previous UDF government's tenure, and complete it on a war footing.

Special thrust would be given to the wind, solar and small hydel projects, the release said.