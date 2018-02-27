TRIVANDRUM: The Opposition party continued their protests in Kerala Assembly for the second day demanding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry over the death of a youth Congress activist in Kannur.

They were protesting against the alleged delay in the police action against the accused in the murder of 30-year-old Shuhaib from Kannur.

WATCH VIDEO: Shuhaib’s murder: Opposition continues protest in Kerala assembly demanding CBI enquiry

The Opposition also raised an issue of the thrashing of a tribal youth in Palakkad's Attapady, who later succumbed to his injuries.

Yesterday, Youth Congress state general secretary Leena, along with activists Biju Antony and Sajith, attempted to enter the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on the third floor of the Secretariat's North Block, but was stopped by security personnel at the ground floor entrance.

They raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded his resignation.