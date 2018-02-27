THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said stern action will be taken against forest officers if they are found to be involved in the death of tribal youth Madhu at Attapadi.

He was replying to a submission by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in the Assembly.

“The principal chief conservator of forest (Vigilance) has been asked to inquire into the alleged involvement of forest officers and file a report within three days,” he said.The heinous act was a blot on Kerala and all steps will be taken to ensure maximum punishment to those responsible, Pinarayi said. “Sixteen 16 persons have been arrested and remanded so far,” he said.

Madhu’s mother and sister had alleged it would not have been possible for over two dozen people to trek four km into the forest, drag Madhu out of the cave where he stayed and beat him up brutally, without the involvement of forest officers.Vijayan said the postmortem report revealed Madhu had injuries on several parts of his body, including his head and chest. The report also said Madhu sustained internal injuries.

More CCTVs at Karipur airport: CM

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told the Assembly more CCTV cameras will be installed at Karipur Airport following reports passengers’ luggage were being looted there. An investigation has begun on a petition filed at the Karipur police station, Pinarayi said. The petition says valuables like jewels, mobile phones and watches were stolen from the baggage, he said in reply to a submission by Manjalamkuzhi Ali. “ The Dubai police have also started investigating the incident,” Pinarayi said.