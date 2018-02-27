THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting of UDF leaders held here has asked party leader K Sudhakaran and Youth Congress leaders Dean Kuriakose and C R Mahesh to call off their indefinite fast, which entered its eighth day on Monday.Sudhakaran has launched the fast at Mattannur in Kannur, while the YC leaders were protesting in front of the Secretariat, demanding a CBI probe into the murder of YC leader Shuhaib. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will offer Sudhakaran lemon juice on Tuesday to mark the end of the fast.

The meet, which billed the state police probe into the murder unsatisfactory and untrustworthy, has decided to take legal recourse for realising the demand for a CBI probe.“The police are framing the case in a manner the accused will go scot-free after trial,” Opposition leader and UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala told reporters. In view of the growing resentment against political violence and killings, UDF has also decided to organise a day and night stirs on March 3 and 4.

“There is no point in ending one’s life in front of a government, which does not even have an iota of humanity,” Ramesh said when asked whether Shuhaib’s family is planning to agitate for a CBI probe into the murder. “UDF has taken a serious view of the failing law and order situation in the state. The latest in the series is the lynching of a tribal youth by a mob in Attappadi and knifing of a Youth League activist to death by CPI men. Not a day is passing in the state without murder,” Chennithala said.

Chennithala also sought a judicial probe into the death of tribal youth Madhu. He asked CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran whether the party is recruiting goons from CPM. “Those behind Madhu’s murder are activists who switched over from CPM recently,” he said.Ramesh said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, at the outset of Shuhaib’s murder, went on record saying two youths had only surrendered but were not involved.

“Parents of Akash Thillengeri, one of the accused, hold this view. Kannur CPM secretary P Jayarajan says the party does not believe in a police probe and an internal probe will suffice. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says those arrested are the real accused. As for the police, it has been made clear all the arrested are CPM men,” he said.

“Only a CBI probe can unravel the truth. Pinarayi has been left frightened at the goading of the Kannur CPM leadership. Why else is the government afraid of opting for a CBI probe?” he wondered.

No need for CBI probe, says Kodiyeri

“There is no need for a CBI probe into the case. The investigation by the state police is satisfactory. Even Congress leaders have no doubt about the arrest of the accused. Does this case has any involvement of international agents which could not be found out by the Kerala police?” Kodiyeri told reporters in Kozhikode

Sudhakaran continues stir

Kannur: The hunger strike undertaken by K Sudhakaran demanding a CBI probeinto the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib completed the eighth day on Monday. In a show of solidarity to the strike, KPCC office-bearers and Janasree Susthira Mission members conducted a hunger strike at venue.

YC march turns violent

T’Puram: A Youth Congress march to the Secretariat demanding a CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib ended in a clash with the police on Monday. The police blocked the march after which the activists started pelting stones. They also hurled stones into the Secretariat campus. They resorted to stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the workers. Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose, state vice-president C R Mahesh, and Youth Congress worker Sreejith were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH with injuries.

Shuhaib murder: Police collect evidence

Kannur: Police have started collecting evidence in connection with the murder of Shuhaib. They took two accused, who were arrested first, for collecting evidence from the wayside tea shop at Therur where the murder took place, the abandoned ground at Velliyamparamba where the conspiracy was hatched by the gang, the place where they lost their sword which they used in the crime, the route through which they escaped after committing the crime and the spot from where they changed their vehicle. Forensic experts examined the WagonR car which they used during the crime. According to the police, there are at least 12 persons in the conspiracy and attack. Of which police had arrested six.