THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Joseph went on to recall Shuhaib’s murder in gory detail. “No one could commit such a murder without outside backing. It was the most unkindest cut of all,” he said. “The police have confirmed the involvement of CPM leaders in the murder, but have not given names. Those who masterminded the murder should also be arrested. A CBI probe is essential to unearth the entire links.”

But Pinarayi rejected the demand, saying Balan might have conceded to a CBI probe when there was a delay in the arrest of the accused. “The police have acted fast later on and there is no need for a higher probe,” he said.

After the initial poise, the CM began to contest Joseph’s claim that the Congress was not involved in any acts of violence in Kannur, and targeted the fasting K Sudhakaran, raising the violent and murderous deeds of the past allegedly spearheaded by the Congress leader, including the attempt on the life of E P Jayarajan. Seizing the moment, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala reeled out a long list of Congressmen who were killed by CPM workers and pricked the CM’s ear by mentioning the murder of Vadikkal Ramakrishnan, in which Pinarayi’s name had also figured as one of the accused.

He also asked why Pinarayi hadn’t uttered a word when T P Chandrasekharan was murdered.

“Like man-eating tigers, the CPM’s thirst for blood never subsides. Both ‘red terrorism’ and ‘saffron terrorism’ are spreading unrest in Kerala. The stench of blood on the hands of CPM workers cannot be washed off even using all the perfumes available in Arabia,” said Chennithala.

Insisting on a CBI probe, he said Shuhaib’s parents have been pleading for it, suspecting that the real killers will be let off the hook. “UAPA has not been charged, even though the case is fit to attract it since bombs were hurled first to create terror. The police have neither touched upon the conspiracy angle nor have they recovered the weapons,” he alleged.

Permission for presenting the adjournment motion was denied, leaving Opposition members furious. Shouting slogans, they swarmed around the Speaker’s podium, leading to the dismissal of the day’s remaining business.